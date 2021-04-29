J4NG students speak with local officials at Virtual Day with Nevada Legislature (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

High school students across the state had the opportunity to speak directly with local officials including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Justice Doug Herndon

Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (J4NG), a statewide non-profit organization that helps high school students to achieve graduation and college and career readiness, hosted a virtual J4NG Day with the Nevada Legislature to promote civic engagement and leadership development. A group of J4NG students were selected to participate among their peers as leaders for the event on Tuesday, April 27.

Students representing 51 high school programs from across the state virtually toured the State Capitol Building, sat in on virtual floor sessions and met with legislators in breakout rooms via Teams throughout the day. To close out the virtual J4NG Day at the Legislature, students had a meet and greet with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, for a chance to share their appreciation for support of the program and receive positive messages and encouragement from the governor.

“Nevada’s students are among those who have suffered the most during the pandemic, which makes programs like Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates more crucial than ever,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “J4NG had a 97% graduation rate in 2020 for students in the program – 12% higher than the national average for high school seniors, showing how effective programs like this are to our students in Nevada. These students represent the bright future that my administration is working hard to create.”

Students also had the chance to speak with Justice Doug Herndon of the Nevada Supreme Court.

“When students meet and interact with legislators, judges and our Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, they begin to see the importance of leadership,” said Dr. René Cantú, Executive Director of J4NG. “When they meet our leaders, our students begin to see themselves as leaders and aspire to a life of service themselves.”

J4NG is a nonprofit created by the state of Nevada for the good of public education. To learn more about the organization or to make a donation, visit www.j4ng.org

