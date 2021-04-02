Incline, Crystal Bay launch new community, business association (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Local leaders within the North Shore of Lake Tahoe have launched the Incline Village Crystal Bay Association (IVCBA). It is the region’s newest collaboration that was formed to build community and local communication among residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Initially founded in 2009 as the ICBA, the association has been re-formed and organized with over $100,000 of funding through Founding Members including Ridgeline, the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, and an additional 50 businesses, nonprofits, and community supporters.

Business and non-profit memberships will sustain the economic viability of IVCBA, along with advertising in the Live.Work.Play. quarterly magazine.

The organization’s website, IVGID.org, is a community-wide resource with local news, a community calendar, and a directory that organizes businesses, nonprofits, and agencies by category.

“We find that residents are looking for information on what’s available and what’s happening in six segments: community, business, education, arts and culture, wellness, and the environment,” stated Linda Offerdahl, Executive Director.

As COVID restrictions are diminished, IVCBA will introduce business promotions and events and community collaboratives such as a new resident welcome program and various events designed to engage residents and build community in Incline Village Crystal Bay. Northern Lights Festival, a community-wide collaboration, will be its signature event in 2021.

For more information about the IVCBA’s numerous individual and business benefits, resident information, and how to get involved, go to IVCBA.org or reach out to info@ivcba.org.

