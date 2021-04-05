Horse rider hitting the trails again — from Vegas to Carson

Long rider Samantha Szesciorka is hitting dusty Nevada trails again. This time, she’ll be traveling on horseback from Las Vegas to Carson City.



She’ll be riding her horse, Sage. They will be joined by her dog, Juniper.



The 550-mile route–which starts April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas–will cover ghost towns, state parks, historic sites and, of course, Nevada’s wondrous terrain. Szesciorka is estimating the trip will take 45 days.



She previously rode more than 1,100 miles in 75 days across the northern half of the state. Her rides have garnered international attention, most recently with her TikTok and Instagram videos, which document her preparing for the ride.



Szesciorka is receiving assistance from the Bureau of Land Management. Her ride, called the Nevada Discovery ride, is aimed at promoting wild horse adoptions. This year is also the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act.



