Green waste collection days scheduled throughout Washoe County

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District this spring hosts a series of “green waste” collection days, which will allow Washoe County residents to dispose of dead vegetation free of charge.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Fire Chief Charlie Moore

Fire officials say removing things such as dead or dried-up shrubs will allow people to create defensible space around their properties, which will help protect their homes from wildfires.



“We want to get the word out to our residents today to start making plans for defensible space preparation for the upcoming wildfire season and take advantage of our green waste drop-off locations,” Fire Chief Charles Moore said in a statement.



Green waste collection is scheduled from 9 am until 4 pm, weather permitting, on the following dates:

April 17 and 18: Lemmon Valley Fire Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno

April 25: Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley

June 5 and 6: Nevada Division of Forestry, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

Examples of accepted items include junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, sagebrush and other woody vegetation. Only natural vegetation will be accepted. Household garbage, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings, dirt, gravel, and tree stumps more than 8 inches in diameter won’t be accepted. Anything in bags must be emptied on site, according to the fire protection district.

No loads will be accepted from contractors. Green waste dumps outside of the designated hours or at other locations will be considered illegal dumping and will be followed up with law enforcement.

For more information on defensible space, visit https://tmfpd.us/defensible-space/.

