Greater Nevada Mortgage donates $33,700 to Eddy House to help end homeless youth (sponsored)

Through the Keys to Greater initiative, the Nevada-based mortgage lender has pledged $100 of every mortgage and refinance to Eddy House

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), has donated $33,700 to the Eddy House through its new Keys to Greater campaign.

At the start of the campaign, GNM pledged a minimum contribution of $25,000 for 2021. GNM has already exceeded its goal. The donations will continue to grow throughout the year as $100 of the revenue from every mortgage or refinance funded through GNM is being donated to its first northern Nevada partner, Eddy House.

Safe and sanitary sleeping spaces are provided for the residents at Eddy House. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

The Eddy House is the central intake and assessment facility for youth experiencing homelessness in northern Nevada. It serves local homeless, runaway and at-risk youth 24/7 by providing safe overnight opportunities for up to 20 young adults, a five-bed emergency shelter, and a new community living program for 23 youth. Eddy House also offers counseling services, workforce development, life skills groups, health care services and more.

“Our partnership with Greater Nevada is extremely important,” said Diaz Dixon, CEO of Eddy House. “This is a program that is helping people in one socioeconomic bubble with their homes, and giving benefit to individuals who don’t have a home. Keys to Greater gives the kids at Eddy House a greater sense of hope that there are people out there that care about them that don’t know them.”

Homeless youth are often called “the invisible population.” It’s estimated that nearly 25% of Nevada’s homeless population – 1,285 people – are children and teens. Eddy House is an innovative nonprofit working to provide housing and services to homeless youth in Reno and Sparks.

“There is no Greater way to help someone than to make sure they have a roof over their head and a safe place to live,” said Wally Murray, president and CEO of Greater Nevada Mortgage. “That’s why this is an important initiative to all of us at Greater Nevada Mortgage.”

To learn more about Eddy House, visiteddyhouse.org. To learn more about Greater Nevada’s Keys to Greater Campaign, visitKeysToGreater.com.

About Greater Nevada Mortgage

Greater Nevada Mortgage provides mortgage lending products to assist a variety of borrowers throughout Nevada and California, from investors to first-time homebuyers, and also offers local underwriting and closing. GNM has been named a top mortgage lender in several of its service areas. For more information about GNM, call (800) 526-6999 or visitwww.greaternevadamortgage.com.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nev. and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 79,000 consumers and small businesses, has over $1.3 billion in assets, and is the largest community-owned financial institution domiciled in Nevada. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Commercial Lending, Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas, a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is a four-time USDA National Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visitwww.gncu.org.

