Greater Nevada Credit Union Renews Virtual Financial Education Program for Youth (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) hosted the financial education program, Bite of Reality, to give youth hands-on experience with real-world budgeting. The popular virtual budgeting simulation takes students through what budgeting as an adult looks like and how to best manage their funds.



“Financial literacy among teens and youth has been a passion of ours for years,” said Wally Murray, president of Greater Nevada Credit Union. “Greater Nevada strives to help young people learn the greater value of money and budgeting, and we’re proud to once again host Bite of Reality, which will allow us to do so in a fun and interactive way.”



Originally created by the Richard Myles Johnson (RMJ) Foundation, Bite of Reality is a hands-on simulation game designed to give youth a taste of real-world financial situations. Participants receive a fictional occupation, salary, family and other obligations such as student loan debt and medical insurance payments. Using the Bite of Reality app, they ‘purchase’ necessities including housing, transportation, food and childcare, as well as discretionary items such as entertainment.



GNCU’s virtual Bite of Reality was implemented last year to accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions, and continues this year. Youth can learn more about the virtual event and register on Greater Nevada Credit Union’s website.



To learn more about Greater Nevada Credit Union, visit gncu.org.



About Greater Nevada Credit Union:

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nev. and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 79,000 consumers and small businesses, has over $1.3 billion in assets, and is the largest community-owned financial institution domiciled in Nevada. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Commercial Lending, Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas, a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is a four-time USDA National Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.