Full capacity crowd planned for Reno Rodeo

Reno Rodeo officials announced today they’ll host the event at 100% capacity when it takes place June 17 – 26 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center.

But full capacity doesn’t mean no health restrictions, officials added.

“We remain fully committed to holding asaferodeo, first and foremost,” said George Combs, general manager of the Reno Rodeo. “We have all been hard at work planning for the 2021 rodeo with some uncertainty around social distancing requirements.”

That uncertainty was resolved last week when Gov. Steve Sisolak announced his goal of having the entire state reopened to full capacity by June 1. The City of Reno and Washoe County were involved in the discussion as well, Combs said.

While health and safety guidelines for staff, volunteers, competitors and attendees have yet to be finalized, remainder of the event is barreling out of the gate.

Tickets are already on sale atmynevadatickets.com (with service and handling fees) or in person at the Lawlor Events Center ticket office Monday, Wednesday and Friday form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with no service or handling fees). All tickets will be digital and available for download starting May 1.

More information about this year’s Reno Rodeo is online atwww.renorodeo.com.

Source: Reno Rodeo