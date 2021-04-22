Energy efficient lighting saves money, reduces greenhouse gases, brightens Nevada’s future (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Earth Day (4/22/2021) is an ideal time for businesses and governments to plan to install LED lighting says Energy Optimization Services

Nevada businesses and governments can save a substantial amount of money on their energy bills by upgrading to next generation LED (Light Emitting Diodes) lighting, cost-effectively reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the process, according to Energy Optimization Services (EOS), a Nevada-based company headquartered in Reno.

“This is great news for both Nevada’s environment and economy,” says CEO Kale Flagg. “Savings through more efficient lighting technology brighten the bottom line of commercial building owners and operators. Schools and other public buildings can also have lower operating costs, using tax dollars for essential services instead of inefficient lighting. Such upgrades also reduce carbon dioxide and other emissions, which are important to emphasize on Earth Day.”

Energy used for lighting is a large component of America’s total energy consumption. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), residential and commercial sectors combined used about 219 billion kilowatt hours (kWhs) of electricity for lighting in 2020. This was about 8% of total electricity consumption by both of these sectors and about 6% of total U.S. electricity consumption. It’s also estimated that lighting accounts for approximately 15 percent of global electricity consumption and 5 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

“State-of-the-art hyper-low-energy LED lighting substantially reduces the kilowatt hours needed to produce lighting levels that are superior to the light output of traditional lighting,” says Flagg. “If you see a fluorescent tube in your office, school, or other building, you’re seeing a waste of energy and money and unneeded emissions of greenhouse gases,” Flagg explains.

“We can upgrade these buildings’ lighting to state-of-the-art LEDs—in most cases without the need for any out-of-pocket funding by the business or government entity. Upgrades and retrofits can be paid off from the savings on energy bills, customarily in under two-and-a-half years. The building owner or operator is aiding the environment and concurrently putting money into their pocket from Day One; the energy costs reductions (i.e., the savings) are greater than the cost of financing the projects.”

Potential cost-savings are significant. Installingstate-of-the-art hyper-low-energyLEDlightingand controls can savebusinesses and/or governments 50-90%on the lighting portion of their electric bill. Additionally, they willnot have to replace lamps for up to 20 years (depending on how long they are turned on each day) thus removing maintenance and replacement costs for that period of time. LEDs produce much less heat, so there’s a reduction in energy needed for air-conditioning, particularly important in southern Nevada.

“We believe that those operating Nevada’s schools and other government and commercial buildings should immediately shift tostate-of-the-art hyper-low-energyLEDs and that Nevada should lead the county on energy efficient lighting,” says Flagg. “We can be an example that benefits our nation and world.”

LEDs offer a huge opportunity to save energy, money, and reduce emissions across America. According to the U.S. DOE: “Widespread use of LED lighting has the greatest potential impact on energy savings in the United States. By 2027, widespread use of LEDs could save about 348 TWH (TerraWatt Hours)- (compared to no LED use) of electricity: This is the equivalent annual electrical output of 44 large electric power plants (1000 megawatts each), and a total savings of more than $30 billion at today’s electricity prices.

Globally, the potential is even greater. The Climate Group notes, “A global switch to energy efficient LED technology could save over 1,400 tons of C02 and avoid the construction of 1,250 power plants.”

“Thinking globally, acting locally is an Earth Day mantra,” says Flagg. “We hope to help Nevada’s schools and government and commercial buildings act locally on LEDs and thereby brighten Nevada’s future.”

For more information about EOS next generation state-of-the-art hyper-low-energy LEDs, please call Tom Polikalas at 775-386-7411 or visit https://www.eosavings.com/.

