Donor Network West celebrates National Donate Life Month (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Every year in honor of National Donate Life Month, Donor Network West (DNW), the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) in northern Nevada, encourages Nevadans to register as organ donors while also celebrating life-saving transplants and honoring both living and deceased donors.

There are nearly 600 Nevadans awaiting an organ transplant. To bring attention to this statistic and the need for organ donation even during a pandemic, Donor Network West will be lighting up the Reno Arch in blue and green starting April 1st as a symbol of organ and tissue donation. The Arch will be blue and green the entire month of April.

“We are honoring the gift of life and are encouraging locals to register as organ donors,” said Nicole Bishop, regional director for Donor Network West. “Throughout the 30 years that Donor Network West has worked in northern Nevada, we celebrate how unified our community is and we hope we can continue to come together to honor the lives saved through organ donation. We are committed to saving even more lives in our community. We hope this month of awareness encourages locals to help make a difference and successfully increase registered organ and tissue donors in northern Nevada.”

National Donate Life Month also has three featured elements in April:

National Donate Life Month – Entire month of April . Locals are encouraged to register as donors at www.DonorNetworkWest.com.

. Locals are encouraged to register as donors at www.DonorNetworkWest.com. National Donate Life Blue & Green Day – April 16 . A day to honor both living and deceased donors by wearing blue and green.

. A day to honor both living and deceased donors by wearing blue and green. National Pediatric Transplant Week – April 18-24. A week-long focus on the pediatric transplant waiting list and putting an end to it.

Donate Life America leads the celebration of National Donate Life Month to raise awareness of the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation.

Donor Network West encourages northern Nevadans to take a few minutes of their time to make a life-saving decision to register as an organ donor. One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal more than 75 lives. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as a donor, visit your local DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) or DonorNetworkWest.org.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. The organization was established in 1987 and is an official Donate Life organization accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) and the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). Federally designated to serve 45 counties in Northern California and Northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries. For information, visit DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.