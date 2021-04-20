Division of Industrial Relations promoting safe work experiences for teens (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Division of Industrial Relations, Safety Consultation and Training Section, in cooperation with the United States Department of Labor invites Nevadans to participate in the Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue from April 19 to April 30, 2021.

In July 2020, 46.7% of young people aged 16-24 were employed, many in retail, restaurant, agricultural and construction workplaces. Work in these industries can present serious hazards to worker safety and health, with young workers especially at risk due to both a lack of experience on the job, and a lack of knowledge about their rights regarding occupational safety and health.

The Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue is designed to bring teens, parents, caring adults and employers together in a conversation around promoting positive and safe work experiences for teens. Share your ideas on the best ways to engage and educate current and prospective teen workers about workplace rights, workplace hazards and exposure controls, and other related concerns for teens, including through social media.

Register at teenworkers.ideascale.com. From April 19 to April 30, share your ideas, and comment and vote on ideas submitted by others on how DOL can best provide teen workers, employers and other influential adults with the resources they need to ensure the workplace is a safe and fair environment for teens, including teens with disabilities.

Visit https://www.osha.gov/youngworkers/resources.html for OSHA’s resource page for young workers, which includes tools and information about safety and health topics, federal and state laws concerning young workers, and educational resources for workers, parents and employers. For more information on SCATS, including details on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, resources and other materials offered by SCATS free of charge, please call 1-877-4SAFENV

About the Division of Industrial Relations

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations is the principal regulatory agency responsible for workplace safety and worker protections in the state of Nevada. Comprised of five sections – the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Worker’s Compensation Section, the Mechanical Compliance Section, the Mine Safety and Training Section, and the Safety Consultation and Training Section – DIR works to protect Nevada’s workforce and provides a broad scope of training and support to the regulated community. For more information, please visit http://dir.nv.gov

About Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS’ top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. For more information visit: http://www.4safenv.state.nv.us/ At the time of initial publication of this press release, the Nevada on-site consultation program is funded by a cooperative agreement for $625,200 in federal funds, or 27.7% of the program budget. No program funding is received from non-governmental sources.

