COVID-19 risk meter inches back into high range

County officials are warning — again — not to get complacent about the spread of COVID-19. The Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter is back in the high range after increased transmissions of the virus.

Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 transmission trends are rising back up,” said Kevin Dick, district health officer in Washoe County. “All of the COVID-19 case data in Washoe County, which includes the Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter, is pointing in the wrong direction, and it’s disappointing given the downward trends we were seeing.”

The risk meter is determined in part by test positivity rates, transmissions and new daily cases. The meter compiles various data to determine the risk to the community while the Washoe County COVID-19 dashboard reports deaths, total cases, recoveries and active cases.

In order for the May 1 plan being proposed Thursday at the Washoe Board of County Commissioners meeting to take effect, the daily test positivity rating must be at or below 5%. The risk meter data shows the region dropped to 5% mid-March where it has hovered until this week.

It’s at 6.2% as of Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

“There are exciting developments on the horizon with COVID-19 vaccine availability and reopening, but we cannot forget how fast COVID-19 can creep back into our community,” Dick added in a statement to This Is Reno. “We need to keep wearing masks, socially distance and limit gatherings, particularly with people who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine.”

He recommended people sign up to get the vaccine. Nevada this week opened up vaccination availability to everyone 16 or older. Sign up here: https://forms.washoecounty.us/f/CO21011000209964382

More than 660 Washoe County residents have died of the coronavirus disease in the past year.