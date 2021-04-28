County approves upgrades for aging shooting facility

A contract for parking lot, drainage, and access road improvements at the firing range in Palomino Valley was approved unanimously Tuesday by Washoe County commissioners.

Reno-based Aspen Developers Corporation submitted the lowest of four proposals at $138,000 and was awarded the bid to upgrade the Washoe County Regional Shooting Facility. Commissioners also approved a contingency fund of $25,000.

The total project is expected to cost approximately $192,000 and is being paid for with an in-kind matching rant from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, along with $85,160 from Washoe County. NDOW uses the facility for its hunter education program.

Work is scheduled to be completed within 30 days once Aspen is given its “notice to proceed.”

The 39-year-old facility, 21555 Pyramid Highway, also provides shooting and training opportunities for the general public, local clubs and law enforcement agencies.

Several military units and firearms instructors who provide training for those interested in obtaining various certifications use the shooting range as well.

According to Washoe County, the subgrantincludes a master plan for the Regional Archery Facilityin Lemmon Valley and additionalimprovements to the containment berms and an indoor classroom.







