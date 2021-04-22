Common Ground Reno invites community for Earth Day event (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Join urban real estate development company, Common Ground Reno, on Thursday, April 22, for an Earth Day outdoor community gathering!

This will be a pedestrian, bicycle and art car friendly event, featuring tasty treats from Hungry Devils food truck, live painting from Pan Pantoja (The Potentialist), and a sexual assault awareness information table from local non-profit organization, Safe Embrace.

We’re inviting the community to spend an evening from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. to enjoy great company, arts, and food at our newest Fourth Street development project, Super Gr8, located at 1113 E. Fourth Street, Reno.

Room tours of Super Gr8’s transitional housing keys will be available, please visit commongroundreno.com for more information. We hope to see you there!

