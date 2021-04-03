City parks and recreation provides program updates for spring, summer

The City of Reno this week provided an update on current operations within its Parks and Recreation department. It comes on the heels of another loosening of statewide COVID-19 restrictions permitting full-contact and close-contact sports to resume.

Parks and Recreation officials note that all of their programs still follow current COVID-19 mitigation measures, which include masking, social distancing and capacity limits.

Aquatics programs, including lap swim time, open lane time and water fitness, are open at Evelyn Mount Pool and Northwest Pool. Both the Idlewild and Traner pools open for the summer season in June. Pool hours, lane reservation and information is online at https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-community-services/aquatics.

Reno Youth Sports Association leagues, spring softball and kickball season are already taking place. The city’s adult volleyball leagues are set to resume this summer at Plumas Gym. Online and in-person registration for summer season adult sports leagues starts in May.

Health and wellness programs, such as yoga, tai chi, pickleball, Zumba and Karate are running as well, with programs available at the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center and Neil Road Recreation Center. For a full list of programs and schedules, visit https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-community-services/health-fitness

The department’s youth programs, including Sierra Kids and Vacation Station, are also a go. Sierra Kids before and after school programs continue through June 9. Vacation Station Summer Camp is planned for both Idlewild Park’s California Building and Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center. No date has been set for when registration will open.

Adaptive recreation programs are being offered including the Fit But Not Forgotten veteran fitness classes. The program also launched a new sled hockey program at Reno Ice.

For details on any of the programs visit online at https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-community-services.