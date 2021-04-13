Celebrate National Donate Life Month by purchasing a Nevada Organ Donor specialty license plate (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Proceeds from the Organ Donor specialty license plates are used to support the Nevada Organ Donor Program

Donor Network West (DNWest), the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) for northern Nevada and northern California, is urging Nevadans to help support organ and tissue donation during National Donate Month Life by purchasing the Nevada Organ Donor specialty license plate. Through the purchase of the Organ Donor specialty license plate, Nevadans help fund the Nevada Organ Donor Program, which manages the Nevada state organ donor registry and helps raise awareness about the need for more Nevadans to register to become organ donors.

In order for a specialty license plate to remain active, there must be 1,000 active specialty license plates registered annually. The Nevada Organ Donor Program currently needs to register 70 more Organ Donor specialty license plates before October 2021 to remain active. Nevadans can make an appointment with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or order an Organ Donor specialty license plate online.

“We are committed to raising awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation in northern Nevada,” said Janice F. Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. “When a Nevadan purchases an Organ Donor specialty license plate, they are not only providing vital financial assistance to support the Nevada Organ Donor Program, but they are also helping to spread the word about organ donation and the gift of life.”

Currently, there are more than 600 Nevadans waiting for an organ transplant. When you receive or renew your driver’s license at the DMV, you have the opportunity to check “YES” to register to be an organ donor. Donor Network West encourages all Nevadans to consider making the life-saving decision to register as an organ donor.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal more than 75 lives through tissue donation. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, to register as a donor and to purchase the Organ Donor license plate, visit your local DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) or DonorNetworkWest.org.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. The organization was established in 1987 and is an official Donate Life organization accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) and the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). Federally designated to serve 45 counties in Northern California and Northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries. For information, visit DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.