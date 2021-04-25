Anti-police violence protest draws small crowd to City Plaza (photos and video)

By T O’Neil and Bob Conrad

A small group of demonstrators gathered at City Plaza Saturday afternoon for a rally against police violence. The protest hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Individuals who spoke at the event talked about the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd on May 25, 2020 and the recent conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the crime.

They pointed to those events as signs of an evil system and called for it to be torn down and replaced with a system for the people.

After initial remarks by the organizers, comments that acknowledged the list of deaths at the hands of area law enforcement, the group marched through downtown chanting anti-police slogans.

They also encouraged people to say the names of those killed, including Sparks teen Miciah Lee.

While the protest remained relatively small, the group did garner attention as they marched. A few cheered and a few jeered the marchers, but nothing more than the exchange of words took place.

In an odd incident before the event officially began, a large shirtless man became hostile to the group. He continued to argue with protest attendees even after separating from the main group, but eventually left.

Our Town Reno, which had reporters on scene, reported that the man was a Reno Downtown Partnership Ambassador. The downtown partnership, in a comment on Instagram, apologized for the man’s behavior.

Medics say a downtown #Reno ambassador tried to disrupt their pre protest safety event today and then returned ripping his shirt off and making strange threats before bring escorted away. Photo and reporting by @RachelJacksonNV pic.twitter.com/HLvcKz9ZEB — Biggest Little Streets (@OurTownReno) April 25, 2021