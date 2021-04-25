fbpx
Home > Videos > Anti-police violence protest draws small crowd to City Plaza (photos and video)
Videos

Anti-police violence protest draws small crowd to City Plaza (photos and video)

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil
Demonstrators at an anti-police violence protest in downtown Reno April 24, 2021. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

By T O’Neil and Bob Conrad

A small group of demonstrators gathered at City Plaza Saturday afternoon for a rally against police violence. The protest hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Individuals who spoke at the event talked about the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd on May 25, 2020 and the recent conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the crime.

They pointed to those events as signs of an evil system and called for it to be torn down and replaced with a system for the people.

After initial remarks by the organizers, comments that acknowledged the list of deaths at the hands of area law enforcement, the group marched through downtown chanting anti-police slogans.

They also encouraged people to say the names of those killed, including Sparks teen Miciah Lee.

While the protest remained relatively small, the group did garner attention as they marched. A few cheered and a few jeered the marchers, but nothing more than the exchange of words took place.

In an odd incident before the event officially began, a large shirtless man became hostile to the group. He continued to argue with protest attendees even after separating from the main group, but eventually left.

Our Town Reno, which had reporters on scene, reported that the man was a Reno Downtown Partnership Ambassador. The downtown partnership, in a comment on Instagram, apologized for the man’s behavior.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Related Stories

PHOTOS: Peaceful anti-police protest held in midtown

El jefe de policía se resiste a contratar trabajadores sociales...

Police chief balks at hiring social workers as part of...

Sheriff’s office to increase in-person response to burglaries

City of Reno spends $70,000 to audit Reno Police Department

Reno Police conducting pedestrian safety patrols

Share via
 
Send this to a friend