All Washoe residents, 16-plus, can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Washoe County COVID-19 response team has launched a new scheduling platform that will allow residents to choose the brand of COVID-19 vaccine they want. This comes as the state has opened vaccination eligibility to all residents aged 16 years and older.

Appointments are available for the week of April 12 and can be accessed here.

Residents are being asked to keep several things in mind, including that they should only schedule these appointments through the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. It is the only location in Northern Nevada that has appointments available through the new system.

People should also be aware that those who are 16 or 17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna and Janssen vaccines are only approved for people 18 and older. Appointments are required to get a vaccine. Those without them will be turned away.

People can watch a tutorial video on how to schedule an appointment.

Click here to see if appointments are available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Appointments are first come, first served. Officials are also reminding people that there is not enough vaccine now to administer to every resident but, they are encouraging people to keep checking the website as more appointments will be added as the county receives more vaccines.

Area pharmacies and medical providers will also be providing the vaccine to those 16 years and older starting today with their own scheduling platforms that can be accessed here.