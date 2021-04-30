Airport officials announce new direct flights from Reno

Reno airport officials today announced new flights to Orange County and Palm Springs, California. The Orange County flights, via Southwest Airlines, are seasonal, as are the Alaska Airlines flights to Palm Springs.

The Orange County flights start June 21, and the Palm Springs flights don’t begin until December.

Officials said the Reno-Tahoe International Airport now has more flights in and out of Reno than it did prior to the pandemic.

The airport in recent years lost one of its previously touted flights on Jet Blue out of Reno to Long Beach. It offers a flight to Los Angeles, however.

Officials had an optimistic tone about the future of airline travel. They said they wanted to assure travelers that they are taking COVID-19 safety precautions seriously as the travel industry starts recovering from the pandemic.

New direct flights were announced for Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The airport now offers direct flights to most major cities on the West Coast, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas and Guadalajara, Mexico.

The announcements were made at a joint meeting between the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and the airport authority board.