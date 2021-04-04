A neighborhood bar with big taste

Bighorn Tavern looks like the bar you walk into for a casual after-work beer or the spot you flock to with friends or even solo to watch your favorite team play. And the fact of the matter is, it’s both of those things. But instead of the tired jalapeño poppers and chicken fingers you’re noshing at most neighborhood bars, Bighorn Tavern serves an over-sized menu worthy of our big city appetites.

The fare is still simple enough—burgers, comfort food and tacos—but the bar bites are more than you’d expect from a quick peek at the place. Instead, food is elevated with fresh ingredients but remains affordable. You can enjoy drink specials and budget-friendly meals that don’t break the bank without settling for something only vaguely edible. And that’s how Bighorn Tavern has made a name for itself in northwest Reno.

Any night of the week you can dive into the regulars—chicken wings served in a variety of flavors (including teriyaki and sweet chili); colorful pork sliders finished with grilled onions, jalapeños, cabbage slaw, and pickled carrots; or onion rings dipped in house made beer batter—or try something a little different on for size.

My go-to for dine-in will always be the Tacos Al Pastor, and if I’m hungry enough I can almost devour the whole plate. Three tacos (with six corn tortillas so you can spread out the heaping toppings and double your meal) overloaded with pineapple onion salsa, pickled cabbage and braised pork.

If you want something truly outside of the box try the Scotch Eggs, a deep-fried, boiled egg wrapped in spicy sausage and topped with spicy mustard. This doesn’t even touch on the establishment’s long list of burgers, salads, sandwiches and plates, which includes everything from a classic Cobb to house made meatloaf served alongside crispy potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Peep the Weekly Specials Tuesday: Taco Tuesday – 2 tacos and a beer for $10

Wednesday: $1 off whiskey all day and DJ trivia from 7-9 p.m.

Thursday: Prime rib night

Friday: Prime rib dips

Saturday & Sunday: 2 for 1 mimosas. House Bloody Mary’s for $6

Another surprise at Bighorn is the weekend brunch. We come for the two-for-one mimosas, but we stay for the grub. It’s no surprise my go-to brunch item mirrors my dinner choice—more tacos here. The breakfast tacos are a bit smaller—two flour tortillas loaded up with egg, bacon, jack cheese, salsa verde and pico de gallo and served with your choice of fruit or the signature Bighorn (or bh) potatoes.

The breakfast burrito is another worthy contender, and one that won’t leave you hungry. Choose between crispy tofu, bacon, ham or sausage and dig into this monster of a breakfast plate. There’s also a Bighorn Benny, hashes, omelets, biscuits and gravy and chicken-fried steak. The breakfast menu is more straightforward than Bighorn’s typical offerings, but the cuisine still doesn’t disappoint.

Come here with friends and (when allowed—thanks COVID) play a game of shuffleboard or a round of pool. There is a bar area with high-tops and bar seating plus an attached side room filled with darts and other games for patrons (plus larger tables). Outside, a lighted patio offers an ideal space to stretch out with friends and pets when the weather is nice.

Regardless of what you order, we’re pretty sure it’s going to be good! I’ve yet to stumble upon a bad meal here. And with the reasonable prices and laid back atmosphere, Bighorn truly depicts what the Reno food scene is all about—high-end fare without the fuss.