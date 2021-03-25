Young at Art on exhibition at Wilbur D. May Museum (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Throughout history, book illustrations have helped engage the senses, sparked curiosity, and encouraged imaginative thought for readers. Explore some of the most impactful children’s book illustrations in the Wilbur D. May Museum’s newest exhibition, Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations.

Since 1938, the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, has recognized the significant impact of art on early reading experiences, awarding the Caldecott Medal for excellence in this area. Named in honor of nineteenth-century English illustrator Randolph Caldecott, the prestigious and highly coveted medal is awarded annually to the illustrator of the most distinguished American picture book for children.

Young at Art on exhibit at the Wilbur D. May Museum.

Young at Art features original illustrations from Caldecott Medal artists, including the first Caldecott Award recipient Dorothy P. Lathrop (1938) and Maurice Sendak (1964). Along with original artwork and first-edition books, the exhibition also has a reading corner where visitors can sit and read some of the award-winning books.

What: Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations

When: March 25 – April 30, 2021

Where: Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park 1595 N. Sierra Street, Reno

Cost: $6.00 for adults, $4.00 for seniors, $4.00 for children

Contact: (775) 785-5961 or www.maycenter.com

Curated by Danny Bills, curator of collections and exhibitions at Wichita Falls Museum of Art, and organized by Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University, Young at Art is part of ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

About the Wilbur D. May Museum

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur May Foundation. Our mission is to preserve the life and legacy of Wilbur D. May through exhibitions and programs that stimulate curiosity in visitors of all ages.

About ExhibitsUSA

This exhibition is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. ExhibitsUSA sends more than 25 exhibitions on tour to over 100 small and mid-sized communities every year. These exhibitions create access to an array of arts and humanities experiences, nurture the understanding of diverse cultures and art forms, and encourage the expanding depth and breadth of cultural life in local communities. For more about ExhibitsUSA, email moreart@maaa.org or visit www.eusa.org .

About Mid-America Arts Alliance

Mid-America Arts Alliance (MAAA) strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations, and communities throughout our region and beyond. We achieve this primarily through our national traveling exhibition programs, innovative leadership development, and strategic grant making. We are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of historically underserved communities by providing high-quality, meaningful, and accessible arts and culture programs and services. We believe in more art for more people. Additional information about MAAA is available at www.maaa.org .

