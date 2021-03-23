fbpx
Featured

Upgraded: Greater Nevada Field gets new turf and lighting ahead of Aces season opener (photos)

By ThisIsReno
Crews work on improvements made to Greater Nevada Field ahead of the Reno Aces' season opener May 13, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
Crews work on improvements made to Greater Nevada Field ahead of the Reno Aces' season opener May 13, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

New lighting, a brand-new field and new protective netting are some of the improvements recently made to Greater Nevada Field. The field upgrades were made in advance of the Reno Aces’ season opener, scheduled for May 13.

Fans will notice improvements to the field that have been made over the past two years.

“We went to an LED light structure,” said Eric Edelstein, Aces general manager. “They’re super cool; they turn on and off like a light switch in your house, so you can do all kinds of fun things, you can make them dance, you can do all kinds of light effects during the game, not like the old ones, where if you turn them off, you had to wait 20 minutes for them to fire back up.”

Photographer Eric Marks visited the field while some of the improvements were being made.

