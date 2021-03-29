UNR to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

On the heels of an announcement by the Nevada System of Higher Education that its institutions would each be making their own decisions on how best to hold commencement ceremonies, the University of Nevada, Reno, announced today that it would move ahead with in-person events.

UNR President Brian Sandoval made the announcement in a video released to students and the community today, saying, “We know the past year has presented incredible challenges for all of you, but the Wolf Pack way has never been more evidenced. You’ve shown tremendous resiliency. You’ve shown incredible personal grace. You’ve succeeded against great odds. Soon it will be time to celebrate.”

University officials worked with both the State of Nevada and Washoe County to gain approval for the ceremonies, which will take place at Mackay Stadium—the only venue available that meets COVID-19 public health guidelines for the events, including adequate social distancing.

Officials plan to hold the events regardless of rain or snow as well; however, a previously scheduled virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 14 is still planned and will serve as an alternate in case of extreme weather or emergency conditions.

Multiple dates have been set aside for the ceremonies. Graduates in spring 2021 will attend ceremonies May 13, 14 and 15 at either 9 a.m. or 4 p.m., depending on their college. Graduates from spring 2020, who weren’t offered a commencement due to pandemic restrictions, will have an opportunity to “walk” on Wednesday, May 12 at either 9 a.m. or 4 p.m.

According to the statement from UNR, each graduate can have up to four guests attend, but they’ll need to have tickets to get into the stadium.

UNR officials said more information is forthcoming. They are still working to finalize the dates and times for each college’s commencement ceremony and work out the ticketing details. More information will be posted online at https://www.unr.edu/commencement.

Exciting News from University of Nevada, Reno on Vimeo.

Source: UNR