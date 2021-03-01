fbpx
Featured

Uline hiring for 200 warehouse positions

By ThisIsReno
warehouse
Warehouse. Image by THAM YUAN YUAN from Pixabay

Come for the pay and benefits, stay for the safety and culture. That’s the pitch by Uline in its bid to hire 200 workers to staff its new warehouse facility in Lemmon Valley.

The company will hold a hiring event Saturday, March 6, at its facility at 8800 Military Road, which will include socially-distanced interviews from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals must register online ahead of time to secure a time slot.

In a press release announcing the hiring event, Uline said its hourly rate for warehouse workers starts at $25 per hour or higher, which includes a $5 per hour essential worker pay premium. The company said it also offers annual bonuses over $7,000, paid in December. That’s in addition to what the family-owned business says is a clean, safe and organized work environment.

Workers at the warehouse will be tasked with same-day shipping of any of the more than 37,000 products the company offers—shipping, industrial and packaging materials.

“Uline’s expansion into Reno is a testament to the tremendous growth we have seen as a company and our continued ability to supply companies with the products they need to stay open,” said Branch Manager Brian Wayer. “We strive to be the employer of choice in the Reno market.”

For more information and to register, visit uline.jobs/reno.

Source: Uline / Mueller Communications

