The Art of Innovation is a community campaign celebrating the expression of innovation through art (sponsored)

The Art of Innovation, a traveling community arts exhibit sponsored by INOVA Luxury Apartments at the Summit, is now on display at Reno Ice.

Reno Ice, the region’s first and only NHL-regulation sized ice rink that opened earlier this year, offers the Northern Nevada community various programs such as private lessons, public ice skating sessions, hockey leagues, broomball, curling, trade shows, tournaments, performances, figure skating, private parties and special events on and off of the ice.

The exhibit was first showcased at the Reno-International Airport, and is now at Reno Ice until April 15, 2021. INOVA was proud to introduce The Art of Innovation to the community in 2020, presented by Danielle and Bob Klein of Klein Financial Corporation, The DivcoWest Team and Chip Bowlby of Reno Land, the Joint Venture developers of INOVA.

“As the global pandemic sparked business closures nationwide, INOVA and its partners were looking for a way to bring the community together and embrace the arts and culture scene in Reno,” said Jessica Thieriot, Director of Marketing Programs, Klein Financial Corporation.

“During a bleak year, our goal was to spark creativity and inspire togetherness in a way that can be visually represented for years to come,” said Danielle Klein, VP of Marketing at Klein Financial Corporation.

The ten winners of The Art of Innovation competition include:

Best in the Show: Dana Baldwin, Dancing Around Words

First Place Winners:

Lee Munsell, Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing

Tom Swimm, TRANSPARENCY

J. (Jie) Li, ECHOES OF THE SILENCE XXI

Second Place Winners:

J. (Jie) Li, Fire and Desire XXVIII

Lynn Welker, Land of Wind and Clouds

Dana Baldwin, Hope is the Thing with Feathers

Third Place Winners:

Keith Batcheller, Saddle Mates

Gregory Radionov, The Met

Holly Spahr, Goddess

The winners and honorees can be seen at www.liveatinova.com/art-contest/. More than 850 artists from all over the country submitted work, including students. The top 50 entrants, including winners and honorees, will be included in a book, “The Art of Innovation” with the artists’ information and the cost of each piece shown. This art exhibit and collaboration between local non-profit art organizations: Sierra Arts Foundation and Artech with awards and funding sponsored by INOVA.

Sierra Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to advocate for the arts and artists and further the successful integration of art into the education system, worked with local schools to spark creativity from students at home during school closures. INOVA has awarded $3,500 to 25 student winners for this unique contest and donated another $3,500 to the cause.

For more information about The Art of Innovation or INOVA Luxury Apartments, visit liveatinova.com.

