Outdoor art sale planned for March 20

Local artists, who’ve been limited over the past year in their ability to showcase and sell their work in person, will be able to do so Saturday, March 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. at an outdoor art sale. The event will take place on the plaza outside the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Neighboring Sierra Arts Foundation has partnered with the Pioneer Center to produce the event.

“These creatives are our neighbors, friends and family, and their ability to continue creating relies on people having access to their work,” said Tracey Oliver, executive director of Sierra Arts Foundation. “We’re beginning to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, but we still want to make sure the community doesn’t lose sight of those who fill our lives with life and color.”

Organizers say the outdoor nature of the event will make it more accessible for the community while following social distancing guidelines. Mask wearing will also be required.

Artists already confirmed for the event include painter Bryce Chisholm, upcycling jeweler April Kasper, and magnet and memorabilia artist Cathy Ashworth. The local woodworking group Nevada Woodchucks has also signed up.

Though there are painters, sculptors, photographers and other artists signed up already, organizers say the number of artists at the event can still increase.

For more information visit Sierra Arts Foundation online at www.sierraarts.org.

Source: Sierra Arts Foundation