One Nevada places fourth in the Top 100 Credit Unions on Twitter (sponsored)

The Financial Brand, a national digital publication focused on financial industry marketing and strategy issues, ranked One Nevada Credit Union as the fourth most popular credit union on Twitter in 2020.

The Top 100 Credit Unions on Twitter list is determined by the number of all-time followers and is assessed quarterly. One Nevada has over 26,500 followers on Twitter and saw a large increase in followers and engagement in 2020.

One Nevada, the only locally owned credit union in Nevada to be ranked, was also recognized as number 16 on the Top 100 Credit Unions on Facebook for 2020 with almost 48,000 followers and ranked number 55 on the overall Top 100 Credit Unions Using Social Media for the fourth quarter of 2020.

One Nevada uses social media to interact with members, to support community events, and to help followers strengthen their financial savvy and achieve their financial goals. The credit union’s free financial education and financial wellbeing posts are most popular with social media users and helped the credit union receive high scores from The Financial Brand based on most likes, followers, subscribers, and engagement.

Follow @OneNevada on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest posts from One Nevada Credit Union.

