One Nevada places fourth in the Top 100 Credit Unions on Twitter (sponsored)

By One Nevada Credit Union
One Nevada ranked in Top 100 Credit Unions on social media. Image: Eric Mark / This Is Reno

The Financial Brand, a national digital publication focused on financial industry marketing and strategy issues, ranked One Nevada Credit Union as the fourth most popular credit union on Twitter in 2020.

The Top 100 Credit Unions on Twitter list is determined by the number of all-time followers and is assessed quarterly. One Nevada has over 26,500 followers on Twitter and saw a large increase in followers and engagement in 2020. 

One Nevada, the only locally owned credit union in Nevada to be ranked, was also recognized as number 16 on the Top 100 Credit Unions on Facebook for 2020 with almost 48,000 followers and ranked number 55 on the overall Top 100 Credit Unions Using Social Media for the fourth quarter of 2020.

One Nevada uses social media to interact with members, to support community events, and to help followers strengthen their financial savvy and achieve their financial goals. The credit union’s free financial education and financial wellbeing posts are most popular with social media users and helped the credit union receive high scores from The Financial Brand based on most likes, followers, subscribers, and engagement.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

One Nevada Credit Union

One Nevada Credit Union is one of the largest locally owned, federally insured credit unions in the state. It is also one of the strongest, well-capitalized financial institutions in the country. One Nevada specializes in serving Nevadan’s personal financial needs and serves 78,000 members, has 15 branches, and offers 46,000 surcharge-free ATMs through the Allpoint Network. Membership is open to all residents of Washoe, Clark, and Nye counties. One Nevada is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Learn more at https://www.onenevada.org.

