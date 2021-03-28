New feature film has Reno roots

A feature film set to debut this week on Amazon Prime has local roots, and some local scenery courtesy of The Outlets at Legends mall in Sparks.

“It’s What’s On The Inside,” an indie comedic drama about an agoraphobic life coach who works to overcome her own anxiety and self-doubt, is the first full-length feature film from Reno-raised filmmaker Eddie Vigil V.

Vigil V grew up in Sparks and graduated from Reed High School before attending and graduating from University of Nevada, Reno. In 2015, he launched the Reno Film Collective, a community group that collaborates to create short films.

Three years later he took the plunge and moved to Los Angeles to further his film career, but northern Nevada still holds a special place in his heart.

“It was important to me to try to incorporate my Reno film roots with the making of my first full length feature film,” Vigil V said. “I wrote in a scene early on that took place at an outside mall and had Legends in the back of my mind thewhole time. It was great to come up and snag that pivotal scene with the help of Reno film friends as well as bring up my key LA team…The combination of the Reno and LA team filming that sequence was a memory I definitely cherish.”

Teams from Reno and Los Angeles worked together to film scenes for “It’s What’s On The Inside” at The Outlets and Legends in Sparks. Director Eddie Vigil V is bottom row, center. Image: Bill Quinby / Media handout.

The scene at Legends is a pivotal moment in the film, Vigil V said, and it’s one of the few scenes filmed outside the lead character Rachel’s apartment.

The role of Rachel is played by Michelle Hinsberg, a native of Pleasanton, California, who also graduated from UNR.

Though filmed in late summer 2019, “It’s What’s On The Inside” tackles human issues that have come to the forefront during the pandemic, including the ease of isolating oneself thanks in part to the conveniences modern technologies provide. The film also highlights the importance of human contact and support for mental health, something many have struggled with through the pandemic.

“It’s What’s On The Inside” releases April 2 on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW and cable video on demand. Eddie Vigil V and Michelle Hinsberg will host a live Q&A on April 2 at 6:30 p.m. PDT on Instagram at @itswhatsontheinside_film.

Source: EV Pictures