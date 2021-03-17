Nevada expected to update vaccine eligibility timeline

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce a timeline to make vaccines available to those who are not yet eligible in Nevada at a Wednesday evening news conference as governors throughout the U.S. work to meet the May 1 vaccination goal that President Joe Biden announced last week.

State health officials reported 301 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday — slightly larger numbers than the state has enjoyed in recent weeks, but far fewer than in late 2020, when Nevada was reporting more than 3,000 new cases and up to 70 deaths on certain days.

Roughly one in 10 Nevada residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic and 5,147 have died.

More than 640,000 individuals have received COVID-19 vaccines, with 360,245 completing the regimen, which includes one or two shots depending on whether they receive doses manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Sisolak last week tweeted “Challenge Accepted” in response to Biden’s announcement that he intended for all adults to be eligible to be vaccinated by May 1. His COVID-19 response director subsequently said it depended on how many doses the federal government planned to allocate for the state.

__

This version corrects that Gov. Sisolak has scheduled a news conference to update Nevada on the state’s vaccination plans on Wednesday, not Tuesday.