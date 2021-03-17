More cases of U.K. variant confirmed in Washoe County

Health officials last week confirmed the first documented case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in Washoe County. Now the number of local cases with that variant totals 14.

Of the 13 new cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, called the U.K. variant, two were linked to a large gathering attended by more than 70 people. That event was the source of the county’s first confirmed case of the U.K. variant, reported Friday in a woman in her 30s.

A traveler who visited Florida had close contact with a confirmed case, and flew back to Reno while infectious, was also confirmed to have the U.K. variant.

Four more cases are linked to youth sports, with two cases attending practices and games while infected, according to a Washoe County Health District statement.

WCHD hasn’t yet completed investigations for all of the identified cases.

The U.K. variant is considered to be more highly transmissible — although, current vaccines are said to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC notes that “scientists from U.K. reported evidence that suggests the B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared with other variants.”

More studies, however, are needed to determine if this is actually the case.

Source: Washoe County Health District