Living with Fire virtual series starts April 7 (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire Program presents an online workshop series: “Living With Fire Virtual Series.” The online series features a monthly workshop from April – October 2021. The series covers presentations about landscaping, wildfire preparedness, fire weather, smoke impacts and more.

The first session, “Firewise Landscaping” is April 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Wendy Hanson Mazet, a Certified Arborist, is the Extension plant diagnostician. She will provide tips on which plants are recommended around the home to reduce the wildfire threat.

REGISTER HERE: http://bit.ly/FirewiseLandscaping

“Spring is a great time to create and maintain defensible space around your home,” said Jamie Roice-Gomes. Living With Fire Program manager. “Defensible space is the area between a home and an oncoming wildfire where the vegetation has been managed to reduce the wildfire threat. If firefighters are unavailable to defend the home, defensible space can increase the chances of a home’s survivability. Wendy’s extensive background in horticulture and arboriculture can help with plant selection around one’s home.”

The series is part of the Living With Fire Program’s ongoing efforts to provide science-based information on how to live more safely in high wildfire-hazard environments, ultimately helping to save lives, property and homes. Since its inception in 1997, the program has received numerous regional and national awards, and its information has been used in 26 states and 25 countries.

For more information about the workshop series or Extension’s Living With Fire Program, email Living With Fire at LWF@unr.edu or visit the Living With Program website.

