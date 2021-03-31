Lawmakers honor veteran journalist Brent Boynton

Brent Boynton, a well-known former television news anchor and community leader, was honored Tuesday in the Nevada Assembly with a proclamation recognizing his impact on the region and his commitment to education and children in northern Nevada. He’ll be honored again over the weekend during the Education Alliance of Washoe County Partner in Education Champions Awards.

Brent Boynton

Boynton died of COVID-19 in November 2020.

Boynton was a familiar face in local news, anchoring broadcasts and reporting on both KTVN-TV and KOLO-TV since the 90s, and working behind the scenes at KNPB. He also served as communications director for former Nevada Gov. Jim Gibbons, taught at University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Journalism, and was community outreach director for Reno Housing Authority.

Nevada Assembly members Jill Tolles and Natha Anderson issued the proclamation, which was read in full by Tolles during the Assembly floor session. She said, “Brent was known as a generous, kind, and natural broadcaster and an admired and respected professional journalist. He was a mentor with a big heart. He had an incredible capacity for forgiveness and impacted many lives with his personal skill of listening based in empathy.”

The presentation can be viewed at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/ at the 12:03-minute mark.

Tolles, Anderson and Boynton all volunteered with the Education Alliance. Boynton was chair of the marketing team, and since 2017 helped to promote annual events including the Run for Education, Principal for ½ Day and the Teacher’s Warehouse. Tolles and Anderson are current and former board members, respectively.

The Education Alliance’s PiE Champion Awards are set to air Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. on KTVN Channel 2. During that ceremony, the organization will present the Brent Boynton Partner in Education PiE Champion Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously to Boynton’s wife Patricia. The award is new for the program, created in his honor and named for him.

Boynton is also survived by his son, Nicholas.

Source: WCSD