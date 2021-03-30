fbpx
Home > Featured > COVID-19 > Health district recruiting for volunteers, vaccinators in COVID-19 vaccine effort
COVID-19

Health district recruiting for volunteers, vaccinators in COVID-19 vaccine effort

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Washoe County public health nurses prepare to administer the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Washoe County public health nurses prepare to administer the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Image: Eric Marks

Washoe County health officials said today that they’re in need of volunteers and paid temporary staff to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Vaccinations have ramped up in recent weeks, and Washoe County’s Point of Dispensing (POD) at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is now operating six days a week.

District Health Officer Kevin Dick said that vaccination is a priority because it’ll allow for businesses and activities to reopen and COVID-19 restrictions to loosen. But in order to meet the demand, they’ll need vaccinators along with others to direct traffic, assist vaccinators and provide general help at vaccine events.

“In order to scale up and get every resident a vaccine, we need more help from volunteers and temporary staff,” Dick said. “This is an opportunity to make a difference during what is a once-in-a-generational event.”

Individuals with medical experience, such as registered nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, veterinarians, dentists, doctors and medical assistants can volunteer with the Washoe County Medical Reserve Corps. Those who can assist vaccinators are also encouraged to volunteer.

Temporary staff is being hired to assist with POD operations through Talent Framework at https://www.talentframework.com/ or by calling 775-322-5004.

Source: WCHD

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related Stories

Gov. Sisolak gives green light for full-contact sports

Nevada makes progress on vaccines amid minor uptick in cases

Evento de voleibol de escuela secundaria”Celebración de la vida”, vinculado...

“Celebration of life” event, high-school volleyball tied to spread of...

Reno firefighters vaccinate unsheltered people (video)

UNR Research: Coronavirus prevalence in wastewater reflects community infection rates

Share via
 
Send this to a friend