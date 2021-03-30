Health district recruiting for volunteers, vaccinators in COVID-19 vaccine effort

Washoe County health officials said today that they’re in need of volunteers and paid temporary staff to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Vaccinations have ramped up in recent weeks, and Washoe County’s Point of Dispensing (POD) at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is now operating six days a week.

District Health Officer Kevin Dick said that vaccination is a priority because it’ll allow for businesses and activities to reopen and COVID-19 restrictions to loosen. But in order to meet the demand, they’ll need vaccinators along with others to direct traffic, assist vaccinators and provide general help at vaccine events.

“In order to scale up and get every resident a vaccine, we need more help from volunteers and temporary staff,” Dick said. “This is an opportunity to make a difference during what is a once-in-a-generational event.”



Individuals with medical experience, such as registered nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, veterinarians, dentists, doctors and medical assistants can volunteer with the Washoe County Medical Reserve Corps. Those who can assist vaccinators are also encouraged to volunteer.

Temporary staff is being hired to assist with POD operations through Talent Framework at https://www.talentframework.com/ or by calling 775-322-5004.

Source: WCHD