Governor extends eviction moratorium for two more months

Gov. Steve Sisolak today announced a two-month extension to the state’s eviction moratorium. Sisolak said federal rental assistance needs to be spent quickly to help both landlords and tenants.

“The reality is landlords are struggling too, and the money is there to help them too,” he said.

Sisolak said he will ensure dollars get into the hands of landlords to help their tenants. The two-month extension will allow state partners to ensure federal dollars get spent.

“At the end of May, the eviction moratorium in Nevada will end,” he said. “If landlords can be paid now, evictions will be avoided.”

Landlords under today’s extension will have to let renters know that rental assistance is available to them. Tenants have to apply for the assistance.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-issued moratorium will extend another month beyond the governor’s moratorium, however, through June 30, 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said yesterday. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Those having trouble paying rent can apply for rental assistance through the state website: https://housing.nv.gov/Resources/COVID-19/Renter_Assistance/