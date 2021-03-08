Extension offers spring gardening classes

This month the University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its “Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series” with three classes to kick start spring gardening. Each class is free and offered via Zoom. They run from 6-8 p.m. each Tuesday through the end of the month.

March classes are:

March 9: Gardening is for the Birds — Suzanne Adams, Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will discuss which plants encourage wild birds to visit and, perhaps, make homes in the garden. Plants provide food and habitat for many migratory birds and those which stay in the area year-round. Adams will identify some of the more common birds and their preferred plants for both diet and homes. Discussion will focus on techniques to keep these plants healthy. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqduqupzItHdA1n8RtPuXQFsWSPDhoGAnr.

— Melody Hefner, Extension Urban Integrated Pesticide Management and Pesticide Safety Education Program coordinator, will discuss identification and integrated pest management (IPM) for common insect pests of the vegetable garden. IPM measures include prevention, cultural controls and sanitation, mechanical or physical controls, biological controls, and chemical controls. Early identification of insect pests and implementation of pest control plans can greatly reduce insect pests in vegetable gardens. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqc–grjIrG9MvQDTg9WoB52bLDzLH1qHs. March 23: Native Plants in the Landscape — Heidi Kratsch, Extension horticulture specialist, will present the benefits of incorporating native plants into the landscape, showing photos of a wide variety of well-suited native plants for our area, and discussing their growing conditions, care and maintenance. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrdeiuqDorGtF9NSMWhgrV6BqHLaaZ-APl.

For more information on “Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series,” or for general horticultural inquiries, contact Extension at 775-784-4848 or visit extension.unr.edu.

Source: University of Nevada, Reno Extension