Dermody Properties hires Michelle Roland as investment manager (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to welcome Michelle Roland to the team in the role of Investment Manager in Nevada.

Michelle Roland. Image: Dermody Properties

Based out of the Reno office and company headquarters, Roland reports to John Ramous, Partner in Nevada for Dermody Properties, and supports Ramous in all acquisition, development, leasing, marketing and property management efforts statewide.

“Over the course of her career, Michelle has managed more than $600 million in real estate transactions,” said Ramous. “Her successes will be integral for Dermody Properties as we continue to grow our portfolio both in Nevada and nationwide. We are pleased to have her as part of the team.”

Before joining Dermody Properties, Roland was the Transaction Manager for Brixton Capital where she managed all acquisitions, dispositions and refinances for the company’s commercial, industrial and multifamily real estate portfolio. Earlier in her career, she was an Investor Relations Coordinator for The ConAm Group, where she assisted in the management of two discretionary funds. There, she also served as Transaction Coordinator and managed acquisition-based transactions for the company.

“I am excited to join such a well-respected company and team,” said Roland. “Dermody Properties has an impressive history and portfolio across the state and throughout the country, and I look forward to continued growth in the region while fostering relationships with new and existing customers.”

Roland received her bachelor’s degree in political science from San Diego State University.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.