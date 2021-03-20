County urges eligible employers to share vaccination info with employees

Washoe County Health District, as of Thursday, March 18, has sent information to more than 2,500 businesses with a link for their employees to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Now, they’re asking those businesses to ensure their employees have access to the scheduling link and COVID-19 vaccination information.

On Thursday, WCHD said it was opening more appointments for frontline workers in the frontline commerce and services industry category—that’s bars, restaurants and other food facilities, hotels and casino-resorts.

“Our goal is to offer the vaccine to every frontline/essential worker in Washoe County that is eligible per the State’s playbook,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “We understand that the logistical challenges with vaccinating an entire workforce, but for the health and safety of employees, especially those who work directly with the public, we urge the free flow of information and opportunity for employees who wish to receive the vaccine.”

In an email Friday, WCHD said it was “aware of complaints from residents who said their employer did not provide information that vaccines were available.”

Workers can search a county database to see if their employer has received the vaccine invitation email from the health district. To do so, they can visit https://gis.washoecounty.us/covidvaccine/search and search by business name, occupational category, phone number or address.

Database entries in green have received an invitation from WCHD for vaccination scheduling. Employees at those businesses can click the “Fill Request To Participate Form” to begin the scheduling process.

WCHD notes that if an employer is eligible and its employees have not received information on how to schedule a vaccine, they should contact their employer, email covidvaccine@washoecounty.us or call 775-328-2427. Proof of employment is required upon check-in for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.



Source: Washoe County Health District