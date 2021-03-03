fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Outdoors > County seeks public input on archery center
Outdoors

County seeks public input on archery center

By ThisIsReno
The fletching of arrows with archery targets in the background.

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting Thursday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the master plan for the Regional Archery Center. Washoe County is hosting the meeting in partnership with TSK Architects, which was hired to draft the master plan.

In a statement, the county said the center is a valuable resource to both archers and education groups. It said the long-term goal is to improve the center’s infrastructure and expand its offerings to users.

The center is located on 110 acres in Lemmon Valley at 1255 Matterhorn Blvd. It includes a practice range with distances of 20 to 80 years and a field archery range with 28 marked yardage bale butt targets linked with a trail system.

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom, and a separate survey will be available at a later date for those who are unable to attend or don’t wish to speak during the online meeting.   

Where: Zoom 
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81409182356?pwd=RGsyWkNzbTI1MmlxZFRhZlVDQ0JYUT09
Meeting ID: 814 0918 2356
Passcode: 177373
Dial by your location: +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Source: Washoe County

