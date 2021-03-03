County seeks public input on archery center

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting Thursday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the master plan for the Regional Archery Center. Washoe County is hosting the meeting in partnership with TSK Architects, which was hired to draft the master plan.

In a statement, the county said the center is a valuable resource to both archers and education groups. It said the long-term goal is to improve the center’s infrastructure and expand its offerings to users.

The center is located on 110 acres in Lemmon Valley at 1255 Matterhorn Blvd. It includes a practice range with distances of 20 to 80 years and a field archery range with 28 marked yardage bale butt targets linked with a trail system.

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom, and a separate survey will be available at a later date for those who are unable to attend or don’t wish to speak during the online meeting.

Where: Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81409182356?pwd=RGsyWkNzbTI1MmlxZFRhZlVDQ0JYUT09

Meeting ID: 814 0918 2356

Passcode: 177373

Dial by your location: +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Source: Washoe County