fbpx
Home > Featured > City Council turns down 1,000-acre Mortensen Ranch development
Featured

City Council turns down 1,000-acre Mortensen Ranch development

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
mortensen ranch location
Proposed location for Mortensen Ranch in Verdi. Google Earth image.

The Reno City Council on Wednesday denied a development proposing to build 676 homes on nearly 1,000 acres west of Somersett in the Verdi area.

The Reno Planning Commission in 2019 denied approval of the Mortensen Ranch project. The developer and property owner, in turn, sued. A court remanded the decision to the city council.

Nearby residents have been mostly opposed to the development, citing increased traffic,  steep slopes, loss of open space and an added strain on police and fire services.

Council member Neoma Jardon, who previously took issue with the project, made a motion to reverse the planning commission’s denial of the project.

Council member Jenny Brekhus objected, citing in part what she said was insufficient staffing at the nearest fire station, as well as traffic impacts.

“The council finds that the property conditions at the edge of the region’s footprint at an unprecedented elevation upon Peavine Mountain flank, combined with canyon and ridge lines prone to quick fire travel, pose [a] public safety risk that is beyond the city’s capacity to serve,” she said. “The applicant in choosing to route all traffic through an existing neighborhood rather than through the adjacent public highway…is a disruption condition upon the street network…”

Jardon’s motion failed.

Mayor Hillary Schieve and council members Naomi Duerr, Jenny Brekhus, Devon Reese and Oscar Delgado supported a second motion to turn down the project.”I have some serious concerns with the fire access,” Schieve said.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor, and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011, where he completed a dissertation on social media, journalism and crisis communications. In addition to managing This Is Reno, he holds a part-time research appointment for the Mineral County University of Nevada Extension office.

Related Stories

Map, permits approved for Damonte Ranch foothills development

StoneGate proposal doesn’t meet all city requirements; here’s why it’s...

Southeast Reno housing development rebrands as Talus Valley

City Council votes to appeal Swan Lake flooding lawsuit

Parts of older Reno to be part of future special...

Reno approves relief program for businesses

Share via
 
Send this to a friend