Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada has earned the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator (sponsored)

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s (CCNN) strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the sixth consecutive year that CCNN has earned this top distinction; it is the highest possible rating given and indicates that the organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.

For the past 77 years, Catholic Charities and the St. Vincent’s program have been providing support to those in need in the Reno/Sparks community as well as across rural Nevada. The programs assist the area’s most vulnerable citizens to rise up out of poverty and overcome the barriers to self-sufficiency.

“We could not do the great work that we do without the generous support of our donors, so it’s important that they trust that we’re using their donations wisely to accomplish our mission,” said Marie Baxter, CEO, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “This 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters and the community, Catholic Charities’ good governance and financial accountability and responsibility.”

Food is prepared for clients at St. Vincent’s Dining Room. Image: provided by CCNN

Many of CCNN’s programs receive funding from a variety of sources. However, in the case of the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, before COVID-19 and CARES Act funding, the Dining Room is the only one of the four programs that does not receive state or federal grant funding. Typically, the funding comes from private foundations, individual and corporate donors and proceeds from the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store operations. In fiscal year 2019-2020, the funding breakdown was 60% private foundation with the remainder coming from individual and corporate donors.

“We value the high Charity Navigator rating because we want all donors to feel confident with their investment in our work,” added Baxter.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50% of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. In 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity’s’ financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of its 4-star charities.

“Catholic Charities’ exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Catholic Charities to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Catholic Charities programs.”

Catholic Charities’ rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about Catholic Charities’ rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America’s charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

About Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Crossroads Sober Living, Immigration Assistance and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 50,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

