Call for proposals for two Visit Carson City murals (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority, dba Visit Carson City, is seeking proposals for two Carson City murals – one for the interior of the Visitor Information Center and the other on the exterior north wall of the Center.

Interior Mural Project

The Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority is seeking a muralist with the goal to create a “wow” moment for visitors to Carson City as they come into the Visitor Information Center. A successful design will have a visual depiction of the arts, culture, heritage and/or history of Carson City, the Capital of Nevada. The intent would be to highlight icons, attractions and locations that make up the fabric of the Carson City community.

The scope of work for the artist will include a full color design and the painting of an “L” shaped interior wall of the entrance. A successful design will include:

Thoughtful references to the arts/culture/heritage/history of Carson City, Nevada’s Capital Use of imagination on how to fill the space Highlights of attractions or locations that make Carson City special Clever ways to incorporate interaction and use of technology. The ability to incorporate a QR code or codes into the mural is a bonus.

The artist selected will receive an artist fee, not to exceed $3,500 which includes paint costs, material costs and travel costs, to be paid upon the completion of the project.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021. Once an artist has been selected, the mural must be completed and unveiled by the end of May 2021 or a timeframe that will be determined by the Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority.

Exterior Mural Project

The Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority, Rotary Club of Carson City and the Consolidated Municipality of Carson City have partnered to solicit proposals from local artists to design and create a “Welcome to Carson City” mural to be featured on the north wall of the Carson City Visitor Information Center.

The design will complement the established aesthetic of both the inside and outside of the building. Each letter will depict an attribute of Carson City that will highlight what the city has to offer.

The scope of work for the artist will include a full color design and painting on marine grade wood panels to create a 10×16 completed work. The Brewery Arts Center will be responsible for the physical installation on the building. A successful design will include:

A mural that says “Carson City” with each letter depicting and attribute that will highlight what the city has to offer Work that is painted on removable marine grade plywood panels A letter “R” envisioned to include the Rotary wheel and highlight the club’s works in the city and Actively involving the Rotary in the design of the letter “R.”

The Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority, Rotary Club of Carson City and the Consolidated Municipality of Carson City and will pay an artist fee, not to exceed $6,000, to include paint costs and material costs.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on April 5, 2021. Once an artist has been selected, the mural must be completed and unveiled by the end of May 2021.

For more information on the RFPs and the application process, please go to visitcarsoncity.com/rfp, email Gina Lopez at CTAArtsandCulture@VisitCarsonCity.com or call 775-283-7498.

About Visit Carson City

Carson City is where history lives and adventure awaits. Carson City boasts an array of outdoor adventures, fine restaurants, golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities and a plethora of events and entertainment. Visitors will find plenty of exciting activities and experiences to choose from. In the heart of the action, Carson City is nestled just minutes from the legendary Lake Tahoe, electrifying Reno, historic Virginia City and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. For more information, go to Visit Carson City’s website at visitcarsoncity.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.