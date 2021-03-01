Blend Catering hosts pop-up event at The Elm Estate (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Blend Catering will be hosting their first pop-up of the 2021 season on Friday, April 16 at The Elm Estate. This will be a continuance of Blend’s pop-up series where they bring local flavors to the community. Tickets are only $55 per person and include a four-course culinary experience.

The ticket includes your choice of either a glass of Pinot Noir or Chardonnay. Start things off with Caesar salad made with crispy pecorino and breadcrumbs and topped with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Then, Italian wedding soup with pork meatballs, kale and white beans, and garlic knots to dip. For the main course, enjoy either chicken parmesan, rigatoni a la vodka, or eggplant parmesan for our vegetarians. And don’t forget dessert! White chocolate panna cotta, blood orange curd, pistachio and crispy pannetonne. Tickets can be purchased here.

Friendly reminder that this is a socially-distanced event. To keep everyone safe, guests must wear masks at all times while standing and adhere to social distancing guidelines. We hope to see you all there!

