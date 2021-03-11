Acsenté is Reno’s newest luxury residential development (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Acsenté is Northern Nevada’s newest residential development that will bring luxury homesites to the Reno/Tahoe market featuring panoramic views of Washoe Valley, Mt. Rose and downtown Reno. Introduced by Drakulich Commercial Partners (DCP), Ascenté launches the campaign, Grow With Reno.

“The Grow With Reno campaign aims to promote Reno’s greatest attributes: community, development, family and education,” said Bryan Drakulich, Founder of DCP.

Centrally located between Reno, Tahoe and Carson City, Ascenté sits on the western face of the Steamboat Hills, just south of Mt. Rose Highway and east of Montreux. The property is home to three villages: Donner, Tioga and Sierra. Each of the three village lots will accommodate a combination of two housing layouts: flat pads and walk-outs. Combined, these villages hold 208 approved tentative mapped lots for future high-end home builders with average lot sizes ranging from 8,000 square feet to three-quarters of an acre.

“There is a limited supply of luxury homes in the Southwest Suburban sub-market which has created record demand over the past 24 months,” said Drakulich. “Ascenté is surrounded by some of the region’s most successful master-planned communities, which gives the property an opportunity to capitalize on the incredible demand for luxury housing.”

The four-lane Mt. Rose Highway is the gateway to Lake Tahoe and gives access to over 100 businesses throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. According to EDAWN, Reno’s economy has worked hard to attract quality companies to the region that will contribute to the community’s growth. With companies like Google, Apple, Tesla and the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center investing into new campuses, the expansion has led to employment opportunities that will increase a need for luxury housing.

“The South Suburban Reno area is where neighboring residential communities have some of the highest per capita income and home values in the Northern Nevada region,” said Drakulich. “Reno is receiving interest from investors throughout the country, and we’re excited to welcome them to Grow with Reno and be a part of this luxury residential opportunity.”

As Northern Nevada’s latest luxury housing development, Ascenté will provide a luxury living experience, giving investors a unique opportunity to grow with Reno and invest in one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the nation. Contact DCP or visit ascentereno.com for more information.

