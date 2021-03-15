40th anniversary of marriage license funds being allocated to prevent domestic violence (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

A senate hearing will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of passage of a senate bill to increase the fee of marriage licenses statewide which provides funding for non-profit domestic violence organizations in the state.

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) said Senate Bill 177 aims to create more funding for domestic violence organizations in Nevada. A percentage of the marriage license fee goes toward domestic violence organizations across the state, helping to provide resources and advocacy for domestic and sexual violence survivors.

If passed, SB177 will increase the amount distributed to domestic violence organizations from $25 to $50 per marriage license. The increase will greatly benefit these organizations because it is the only source of funding that comes through.

Tuesday’s hearing will allow individuals to place their name on a petition list, and with enough participants, SB177 is set to pass.

“Forty years ago, domestic violence organizations were not given any funds to support and provide resources to survivors,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV. “Passing this bill gives organizations like NCEDSV hope to help domestic violence victims and an opportunity to provide the means and support for our community and survivors statewide.”

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (previously The Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence), is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more about services provided by NCEDSV, visit ncedsv.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.