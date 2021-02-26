UNR Extension focuses on human resources for March small business town halls

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its “Coping with COVID-19” series in March with sessions to support small businesses with their human resources challenges. Town halls with a panel of expert speakers are offered Wednesdays, March 3 for English speakers and March 10 for Spanish speakers.

“Properly managing human resources is one of the most important, and most challenging, aspects of running a small business,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “Our recent economic downturn has only complicated and increased these challenges for small business owners. But, we have experts who can help guide them and introduce them to methods and technologies that can help them now, and into the future.”

Panelists for the sessions will include human resources experts from TPC Payroll HR Consultants, a Las Vegas-based consulting firm. According to a statement from Extension, the pair “will talk about a variety of important human resources issues and functions, including the hiring process, branding the employee experience, and how to use technology to improve efficiency in all areas of human resources.”

The town hall, “Moving Forward with Technology in Human Resources,” is at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, for English speakers; and at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 10 for Spanish speakers. Town halls run about an hour.

Panelists include:

From TPC Payroll HR Consultants – Kimberly Miles, president and founder (March 3 session); and Bill Cleland, chief operating officer (March 10 session)

From the Small Business Administration – Alfredo Cedeno Jr., outreach and marketing specialist

From Extension – Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, research associate

Registration:

For the March 3, 9 a.m., English-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_txhpRl2fRuO1WRjOBp_nWQ

For the March 10, 9 a.m., Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KNTjKtHtRtOjxlPR_Y_ZQw

The “Coping with COVID-19” series also includes Friday webinars, offered in both English and Spanish. Details on the March webinars are below.

The English-language webinar, “Cash Flow, Income, Expenses and Taxes,” is Friday, March 5, at 9 a.m. Registration is athttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZlwhfOAqSf2wQSO18tLe1A

Salas will discuss:

The sections of a Cash Flow statement.

The importance and limitations of the Cash Flow statement

How to plan for tax compliance events, and how they will affect cash flow and profits

How to address problem-solving situations in Cash Flow analysis

A practical example of applying concepts and recommendations

The Spanish-language webinar, “Live-Streaming for Business,” will be held Friday, March 12, at 9 a.m. Registration is athttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ytot8ir7TY-q32EosNuAaA

Mendez will discuss:

The importance of live streaming for a business

Creating a script prior to going live

Types of live streaming

Useful tips to go live effectively: light, connectivity and sound

Source: University of Nevada, Reno Extension