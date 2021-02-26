fbpx
Home > Featured > UNR Extension focuses on human resources for March small business town halls
Featured

UNR Extension focuses on human resources for March small business town halls

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
help wanted sign
Help Wanted sign. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its “Coping with COVID-19” series in March with sessions to support small businesses with their human resources challenges. Town halls with a panel of expert speakers are offered Wednesdays, March 3 for English speakers and March 10 for Spanish speakers.

“Properly managing human resources is one of the most important, and most challenging, aspects of running a small business,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “Our recent economic downturn has only complicated and increased these challenges for small business owners. But, we have experts who can help guide them and introduce them to methods and technologies that can help them now, and into the future.”

Panelists for the sessions will include human resources experts from TPC Payroll HR Consultants, a Las Vegas-based consulting firm. According to a statement from Extension, the pair “will talk about a variety of important human resources issues and functions, including the hiring process, branding the employee experience, and how to use technology to improve efficiency in all areas of human resources.”

The town hall, “Moving Forward with Technology in Human Resources,” is at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, for English speakers; and at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 10 for Spanish speakers. Town halls run about an hour.

Panelists include:

  • From TPC Payroll HR Consultants – Kimberly Miles, president and founder (March 3 session); and Bill Cleland, chief operating officer (March 10 session)
  • From the Small Business Administration – Alfredo Cedeno Jr., outreach and marketing specialist
  • From Extension – Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, research associate

Registration:

The “Coping with COVID-19” series also includes Friday webinars, offered in both English and Spanish. Details on the March webinars are below.

The English-language webinar, “Cash Flow, Income, Expenses and Taxes,” is Friday, March 5, at 9 a.m. Registration is athttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZlwhfOAqSf2wQSO18tLe1A

Salas will discuss:

  • The sections of a Cash Flow statement.
  • The importance and limitations of the Cash Flow statement
  • How to plan for tax compliance events, and how they will affect cash flow and profits
  • How to address problem-solving situations in Cash Flow analysis
  • A practical example of applying concepts and recommendations

The Spanish-language webinar, “Live-Streaming for Business,” will be held Friday, March 12, at 9 a.m. Registration is athttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ytot8ir7TY-q32EosNuAaA

Mendez will discuss:

  • The importance of live streaming for a business
  • Creating a script prior to going live
  • Types of live streaming
  • Useful tips to go live effectively: light, connectivity and sound

Source: University of Nevada, Reno Extension

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related Stories

More grant funding for small businesses passed in Nevada Legislature

Sin miedo al fracaso: Familia local abre su segunda panadería...

Green industry trainings offered online

Additional $50 million in assistance to become available for small...

UNR Extension’s gardening classes return with online sessions

Extension offers new town hall, webinar sessions for small businesses

Share via
 
Send this to a friend