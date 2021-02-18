Spa Atlantis honored with prestigious Forbes Four-Star Award (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Atlantis only property in Reno to be recognized

by global authority on luxury hospitality

For the sixth consecutive year, Spa Atlantis has earned the highly coveted Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. Of the over 149,000 spas worldwide, Forbes presented its Four-Star Award to only 200 spas, placing Spa Atlantis on its exclusive list of the most luxurious spas in the world. Spa Atlantis is the only spa in Reno to receive this distinction.

“We’re pleased and honored to see Spa Atlantis receive yet another accolade for its excellence in providing guests a world-class spa experience” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “Our team has worked creatively and thoughtfully to design, create and maintain a pristine space for rejuvenation and relaxation.”

Spa Atlantis offers exquisite treatments to restore balance and well-being including the Vital Body CBD Massage, the Pantai Luar® Body Experience and the Terra Sigillata Rasul Ceremony. Unique amenities inside the 30,000-square-foot, lavishly diverse Spa Atlantis include the Brine Inhalation-Light Therapy Lounge, the Laconium Relaxation Lounge, the Rasul Ceremonial Chambers, the Aqua Spa Lounge, a Hammam Wet Table, a Weightless Flotation Soft-Pack System® and a Nature Experiential Shower.

In addition to Spa Atlantis earning the Forbes Four-Star Award, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa all received the 2021 Recommended rating from Forbes Travel Guide. According to Forbes, Recommended properties consistently offer guests excellent service and facilities. Atlantis is the only property in Reno to be highlighted by Forbes and its globally respected rating system.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Forbes as a premier destination for leisure and business travelers alike,” said John Farahi, chief executive officer of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), parent company of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “Faced with a global pandemic, we aggressively reinvested in our property to ensure our guests and team members had the safest environment possible while also pushing forward to offer new and luxurious amenities such as our beautiful Cocktail Lounge at the Atrium and the stylish Red Bloom Asian Kitchen.”

Forbes’ anonymous professional inspectors make their evaluations based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. Hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide are assessed on the same stringent standards, with a final composite score determining the rating of the particular property.

“These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry,” said Filip Boyen, chief executive officer of Forbes Travel Guide. “During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff.”

