Southeast Reno housing development rebrands as Talus Valley

The Daybreak development that generated controversy in 2019 is set to break ground later this year, but this week is breaking out a new name: Talus Valley.

Officials at Newport Pacific Land Co., the developer, said they chose to rename the master-planned community to align more closely with the area’s landscape. In geology, a talus is a steep slope of accumulated rock fragments often formed through rocks falling and sliding down the slope—a characteristic of the western face of the hills and rock outcroppings adjacent to the development.

Talus Valley is nearly 1,000 acres in southeast Reno extending approximately two miles from South Meadows Parkway to the Donner Springs area, accessible via Veteran’s Parkway and Rio Poco Drive. Phase 1 of the development includes 458 single-family homes. Additional phases will include multi-family residences, boutique and retail shops and working alfalfa field, a press release announcing the name change stated.

As reported in 2019 when the project was under consideration for approval by Reno City Council, the development is set to offer what’s been called the “missing middle.” The term generally refers to a type of housing lacking in the local market—residences such as townhomes and duplexes that are affordable for the working poor, such as households with incomes between $20,000 to $60,000 a year.

Developers also said they’d be including mitigation measures for the area—which sits in a floodplain—including floodwater storage and more open space.