RSAR releases January 2021 Existing Home Sales Report (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Top Market Insights

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) today released its January 2021 report on existing home sales in Reno/Sparks and Fernley, including median sales price and the number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service.

During the month of January, RSAR saw…

Steady prices, with a median price of $446,702 for a single-family home.

Sales activity — 370 closed transactions — that reflected the usual seasonal slowdown.

Continued very tight inventories of homes for sale.

“The current inventory of homes on the market is sufficient for only about two weeks of sales,” said Gary MacDonald President of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®. “Buyers need to be ready to move speedily when they find the home they desire.”

Click here for Market Insights.

Members of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® put their knowledge to work to help buyers prepare to move quickly when they’re ready to make an offer on a home for sale.

More information, divided by region, is provided below. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built, single-family dwellings” only and do not include condominiums, townhomes, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes unless otherwise stated.

Reno/Sparks

In January 2021, Reno/Sparks had 370 sales of existing single-family homes, a decrease of about 6 percent from last year and a 33 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence in Reno/Sparks was $446,702, an increase of 10.3 percent from last year and a decrease of less than 1 percent from the previous month.

The median sales price of an existing condominium/townhome in Reno/Sparks in January 2021 was $245,250, a decrease of 9.8 percent from the previous month.

Reno (including North Valleys)

In January 2021, Reno (including North Valleys) had 270 sales of existing single-family homes, an increase of 1.9 percent from last year and a 31.6 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $470,500, an increase of 9.4 percent from last year and a 5.9 percent decrease from the previous month.

The existing condominium/townhome median sales price in January 2021 was $274,000, a decrease of 3.9 percent from the previous month.

Sparks (including Spanish Springs)

In January 2021, Sparks (including Spanish Springs) had 100 sales of existing single-family homes, a decrease of 21.9 percent from last year and 37.1 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $415,847, an increase of 12.4 percent from last year and a 3.2 percent increase from the previous month.

The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for January 2021 was $200,000, a decrease of 11 percent from the previous month.

Fernley

In January 2021, Fernley had 42 sales of existing single-family homes, a 7.7 percent increase from last year and a 34.4 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence was $310,000, an increase of 12.7 percent from last year and an increase of less than 1 percent from the previous month.

About The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR)

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer’s dream of homeownership. For more information, visit rsar.realtor.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.