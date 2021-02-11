fbpx
RNO adds summer air service to East Coast hub

By ThisIsReno
Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Image: Trevor Bexon

In December, Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s CEO Darren Griffin expressed optimism that the region’s air service and tourism industry would rebound post-pandemic. “We want to be well positioned to offer as many flights and routes and destinations as we possibly can,” he’d said at the time.

This week, that optimism appears well-placed.

American Airlines announced a new seasonal, non-stop flight between North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) and Reno-Tahoe International (RNO)—the first time air service between the two destinations has been offered. CLT is a major East Coast hub for the airline.

Flights are slated to begin June 3 and continue through Sept. 7, but “could be extended based on passenger demand,” airport officials said in a statement.

This new flight is another on a list of flights either restored or launched since late last summer.

In September 2020, JSX launched regional hop-on jet service, and Alaska Airlines brought on seasonal flights to and from Palm Springs and Los Angeles for the winter ski season.  In November 2020, Delta Airlines launched similar seasonal nonstop flights, with service to and from Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The American Airlines flight to CLT will be aboard a 128-seat, high-performance Airbus A319. 

Departure times for the daily, seasonal service are:

CLT – RNO                                         
8:20 p.m.                                         

RNO – CLT
10:55 p.m.

Source: Reno-Tahoe International Airport

