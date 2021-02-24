Reno Public Market’s Nettie Oliverio elected as board chair of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Nettie Oliverio

Nettie Oliverio, the Arts & Culture Director for Foothill Partners (a street retail property developer / owner operating in Northern Nevada and Northern California), has been elected as Board Chair for the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. She initially brought her decades arts and culture advocacy and development experience to the Pioneer Center board in 2013, and as Board Chair from January 2021-present, she is helping further the objectives of the performing arts initiatives put forth by the Center.

“The Pioneer Center holds such an important place in northern Nevada as an inspiring performance venue, a beloved gathering place for our community and a substantial economic driver for our region,” said Oliverio. “I am honored to assume leadership of the organization, in partnership with the Pioneer’s exceptional executive director Dennyse Sewell, her staff and our dynamic board of trustees.”

Oliverio joined the Foothill Partners team in 2019 in the midst of the creation of Reno Public Market, a project which interweaves arts, culture, commerce and community in the company’s trademark development style.

“As the Arts & Culture Director of Foothill Partners, I have been delighted to explore with my partners the confluence of culture and commerce creating and supporting community,” said Oliverio. “Our Reno Public Market is exactly that, a commercial project conceived with cultural businesses as an integral part of the mix. The Pioneer Center, with the concentric circles of vibrant businesses surrounding and partnering with it, so perfectly illustrates Foothill Partners’ vision of shared cultural and commercial community-building.”

With a 35-year career in IT and 40 years of creating and supporting Arts and Culture and cultural placemaking in Nevada, Oliverio was the perfect addition to the City of Reno’s Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board in 2012, as the city began to reinvent itself by growing its tech industry for economic diversification and its arts industry to stimulate tourism and local economic investment.

Oliverio chaired the Reno Arts and Culture Commission and Public Art Committee and continues to chair the regional Reno Arts Consortium, working with community and economic development leaders to strengthen northern Nevada’s core economic base.

Oliverio is the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from EDAWN, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, for her innovation and stewardship of the Arts in Nevada.

More information on Oliverio’s projects Foothill Partners and Reno Public Market can be found at foothillpartners.com and renopublicmarket.com.

