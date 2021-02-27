PHOTOS: Final beam placed at new Hug High School

By Kristen Hackbarth | Photos by Isaac Hoops

The final beam was placed at the new Procter R. Hug High School on Sullivan Lane on Friday, Feb. 26, during a “topping out” ceremony attended by Washoe County School District trustees, staff and guests. The milestone marks the completion of the structure work for the new school, which is slated to open in Fall 2022.

Those attending the event were invited to sign the beam, placing their names alongside the names of future students, community members and construction workers who also signed the beam.

The topping out ceremony is a long-standing tradition among construction workers, especially steel workers, who often put a tree atop the beam. The origin of the tree’s inclusion in the ceremony is disputed, but some say it is to ward off evil spirits.

The new Hug High School will replace the existing Hug High School on Sutro Street, which will be renamed the Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education Academy High School. The new 295,000-square-foot, three-story building is located about three miles to the east of the existing school on the former Wildcreek Golf Course site.

District officials say the school will accommodate 2,200 students with dozens of classrooms, science labs, career technology, art and media rooms, as well as a performing arts center, two gymnasiums and a JROTC room. It is budgeted at just under $253 million.

See photos of the topping out ceremony and a look at the still-under-construction inside of the new school in the gallery below.